Kingstone sees near 14% rate cut in reinsurance treaty

Ted Bunker 10 July 2017

Multi-line property and casualty insurer Kingstone secured a nearly 14 percent rate reduction while raising its reinsurance cover almost 28 percent for the treaty year that began July 1, the company said today.

Working with intermediary Aon, Kingstone raised its cover to $320mn x of a $5mn retention, of which its net share is $4mn, the Kingston, New York-based company said. It said the cost was 13.6 percent lower on an exposure-adjusted basis compared with a year earlier pricing.

