Recent news:

Kingstone raises $30mn proceeds from offering

David Bull 15 February 2017

Kingstone Companies raised final net proceeds of $30.2mn from its recent share issue after underwriters exercised their purchase option at the public offering price of $12.00.

As previously reported, the Kingston, New York-based insurer will use funds raised to contribute capital to its operating subsidiary Kingstone Insurance as it seeks a ratings upgrade from AM Best.

The northeast US-focused multi-line P&C carrier had the outlook on its B++ financial strength rating and bbb issuer credit rating revised from stable to...

