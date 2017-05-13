Recent news:

Kingstone profits climb to $1.5mn

Dan Ascher 12 May 2017

Recently-upgraded US regional insurer Kingstone saw profits more than triple to $1.5mn in the first quarter.

The increase in operating profits was driven by an 11.7 point improvement in the carrier's combined ratio, which fell to 85.2 percent.

The Kingston, New York-based carrier said the reduction was the effect of a milder winter than in the previous year.

Gross written premiums climbed by 13 percent to $26.1mn in the quarter.

Last month, AM Best upgraded Kingstone's financial strength rating to...

