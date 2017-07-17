Recent news:

Kemper to book up to $38mn in Q2 cat losses

Laura Board 17 July 2017

New York-listed insurer Kemper said it expects to report pre-tax cat losses of between $32mn and $38mn in the second quarter.

It said the losses were related to more than 15 storms and that it does not expect to recover any of the tally through its catastrophe reinsurance programme.

In April the company had warned of first quarter pre-tax cat losses of between $60mn and $70mn, which was well above analysts' forecasts at the time.



It eventually reported after-tax cat...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership