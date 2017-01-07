Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

7 January 2017

Search archive

Kelso backs OFarrell-Arch run-off start-up Premia Re

David Bull 5 January 2017

Former Chubb chief reinsurance officer Bill O'Farrell and Arch are set to unveil a new $500mn+ Bermudian run-off vehicle with majority backing from private equity firm Kelso & Co, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said the start-up has been named Premia Re and will operate as a Bermuda-based Class 4 reinsurer.

Fundraising is believed to have closed at just over $500mn, with Arch taking a significant minority stake as a strategic partner that will provide quota share support to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π