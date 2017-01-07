Recent news:

Kelso backs OFarrell-Arch run-off start-up Premia Re

David Bull 5 January 2017

Former Chubb chief reinsurance officer Bill O'Farrell and Arch are set to unveil a new $500mn+ Bermudian run-off vehicle with majority backing from private equity firm Kelso & Co, The Insurance Insider can reveal.



Sources said the start-up has been named Premia Re and will operate as a Bermuda-based Class 4 reinsurer.



Fundraising is believed to have closed at just over $500mn, with Arch taking a significant minority stake as a strategic partner that will provide quota share support to...

