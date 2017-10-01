Recent news:

KCC puts Hurricane Maria losses at $30bn

Lucy Jones 29 September 2017

Karen Clark & Company (KCC) has estimated insured losses from Hurricane Maria at $29.8bn.

The modelling company broke down the losses into $28.4bn for Puerto Rico, $789mn for the US Virgin Islands, $445mn for Dominica, $119mn for Guadeloupe, and $94mn for other territories, which include the British Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, Martinique, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Turks and Caicos.

Modelled estimates include wind losses to residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

Maria was the second Category 5 hurricane to impact...

