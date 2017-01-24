Recent news:

Kaufman Financial acquires Essential Insurance Services

Matthew Neill 24 January 2017

Michigan-based specialty insurance company Kaufman Financial Group has acquired premium audit provider Essential Insurance Services for an undisclosed price.

Colorado-headquartered Essential Insurance will become part of Kaufman's national premium audit, inspection and risk management services business, US-Reports.

Essential Insurance's employees will relocate to US-Reports' executive office in Fort Collins, Colorado following the transaction.

The acquisition is the 14th made by Kaufman Financial since 2010.

US-Reports president Jon Kovach said: "The acquisition will give Essential's current client base greater reach with...

