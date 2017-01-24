Kaufman Financial acquires Essential Insurance Services

Michigan-based specialty insurance company Kaufman Financial Group has acquired premium audit provider Essential Insurance Services for an undisclosed price.
Colorado-headquartered Essential Insurance will become part of Kaufman's national premium audit, inspection and risk management services business, US-Reports.
Essential Insurance's employees will relocate to US-Reports' executive office in Fort Collins, Colorado following the transaction.
The acquisition is the 14th made by Kaufman Financial since 2010.
US-Reports president Jon Kovach said: "The acquisition will give Essential's current client base greater reach with...
