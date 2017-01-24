Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 January 2017

Search archive

Kaufman Financial acquires Essential Insurance Services

Matthew Neill 24 January 2017

Michigan-based specialty insurance company Kaufman Financial Group has acquired premium audit provider Essential Insurance Services for an undisclosed price.

Colorado-headquartered Essential Insurance will become part of Kaufman's national premium audit, inspection and risk management services business, US-Reports.

Essential Insurance's employees will relocate to US-Reports' executive office in Fort Collins, Colorado following the transaction.

The acquisition is the 14th made by Kaufman Financial since 2010.

US-Reports president Jon Kovach said: "The acquisition will give Essential's current client base greater reach with...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π