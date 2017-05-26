Recent news:

Karfunkel family injects $300mn into AmTrust

Dan Ascher 26 May 2017

Family members of AmTrust's founders have injected $300mn into the company through a private share offering just weeks after speculation that the insurer would require hundreds of millions of dollars to bolster reserves.

In a move announced after markets closed today (25 May), New York-based AmTrust said it would issue about 24.1 million common shares priced at $12.45 each to raise the funds through a private placement, which is expected to close tomorrow.

The insurer said the cash would be...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership