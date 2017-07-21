Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

21 July 2017

Kaikoura quake claims reach $1.4bn

Catrin Shi 21 July 2017

New Zealand-based insurers have paid out more than NZ$522mn ($385mn) in claims related to the Kaikoura earthquake in November, according to the Insurance Council of New Zealand.

This represents less than a third of the value of all claims received related to the earthquake. As of 30 June claims totalled NZ$1.88bn.

The value of commercial claims received stands at NZ$1.39bn, of which over NZ$363mn of claims have been partially or fully settled. Residential claims amount to nearly NZ$474mn, of which...

