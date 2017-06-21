Recent news:

Kaikoura quake claims double

Sofia Geraghty 21 June 2017

Insurance claims from the Kaikōura earthquake that struck New Zealand last November have doubled to NZ$1.84bn ($1.33bn), according to the Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ).

These losses were for the period to the end of May, up from an NZ$900mn estimate released in February.

The magnitude 7.8 tremor struck near Kaikoura, a town of 3,000 people on New Zealand's South Island.

However, the vast majority of the total loss, NZ$1.36bn ($980mn), has been attributed to commercial losses which are...

