K2 buys three Alteris programmes

David Bull 13 January 2017

Private equity-backed K2 Insurance Services has acquired a trio of programmes from Argo's Alteris platform.

Twenty one Alteris employees moved over to K2's Allied Public Risk subsidiary along with the WaterPlus, FirePlus and JPRIMA programmes.

The agency's new leadership team includes Paul Fuller as CEO, Stephanie Gilmore as president and COO, Vickie Kartchner as president-in-transition and primary practice head, Margaret Zechlin as executive vice president and alternative practice head, and George Pappas as senior vice president for distribution.

San Diego-based K2, which is backed by Endeavour Capital, was launched in 2011 by Pat Kilkenny - who grew Arrowhead into a $1bn giant before selling the MGA in 2006 - and former Guy Carpenter executive Bob Kimmel.