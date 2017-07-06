Recent news:

June storms induce $5bn in economic pain: Aon Benfield

Ted Bunker 6 July 2017

Severe weather around the US last month produced at least $2bn in insured losses but flooding in southern China left 31 or more people dead and damaged or destroyed over 130,000 homes, making it June's costliest natural disaster worldwide, Aon Benfield's Impact Forecasting unit said today.

Global economic losses from catastrophic events during June were expected to exceed $5bn.

In the US, tornadoes, hailstorms and torrential rains last month led to wind and flood damage surpassing $3bn in economic losses,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership