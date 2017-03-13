Recent news:

Judge calls for Irish claims data law change

Matthew Neill 13 March 2017

The chairman of Ireland's Personal Injuries Commission, Justice Nicholas Kearns, has said the country's data protection laws may need to be changed to bring it in line with the UK.

Speaking at a seminar at the Lloyd's Old Library last week, Kearns said work to establish a data repository of uninsured drivers in Ireland had progressed slowly, and warned that the government's view that the repository would be run by a public body rather than the industry "did not bode...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership