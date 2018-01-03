Recent news:

JLT Specialty USA hires Aons Morgenstein

Ted Bunker 2 January 2018

JLT Specialty USA has hired Art Morgenstein from Aon, naming the risk management specialist as a senior vice president with responsibility for spearheading growth in the western US.

At Aon, where Morgenstein worked for more than 11 years, he most recently focused on global and enterprise risk management, JLT Specialty USA said. In his new post, he will be based in Los Angeles.

While at Aon he developed expertise in risk financing and assessment, as well as designing and implementing...

