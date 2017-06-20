Recent news:

JLT Specialty USA beefs up aerospace practice

Laura Board 20 June 2017

JLT Specialty USA has made four senior appointments within its aerospace practice that draw on three JLT insiders and one external hire.

Phil Gingell becomes executive chairman of the practice, having previously served as its Chicago-based president.

Steve Lloyd will become CEO of the operation and relocate to Chicago from London.

Lloyd joined JLT in 2013 and was most recently a partner and member of the executive committee for JLT Aerospace in London. He previously held senior roles within the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership