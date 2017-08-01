Recent news:

JLT Specialty US hires OBrien as Midwest leader

Matthew Neill 1 August 2017

JLT Specialty USA has recruited Michael O'Brien as an executive vice president based in the broker's Chicago office.

O'Brien will lead the group's business development efforts in the Midwest region.

He joins the company from Aon, where he most recently served as managing director specialising in business development across the intermediary's corporate insurance operation, as well as in the health and benefits unit.

O'Brien's specialty areas include real estate, technology, construction, the public sector and private equity M&A.

The London-based...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership