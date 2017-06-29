Recent news:

JLT Specialty takes Aons Schaeffer

Dan Ascher 29 June 2017

Jennifer Schaeffer has joined JLT Specialty from rival Aon where she focused on broking for technology, biotechnology, fintech and financial services firms.

Based in JLT's San Francisco, Schaeffer will take up the role of senior vice president.

She will be responsible for cultivating relationships with new clients and advising on a range of risk transfer projects for high-growth pre-IPO and Fortune 500 companies, the broker said in a statement.

Before joining Aon, where she was for seven years according to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership