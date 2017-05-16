Recent news:

JLT Specialty hires Levitt as EVP

Charlie Thomas 16 May 2017

JLT Specialty has appointed former investment banker Gabe Levitt as executive vice president, the broker announced today.

Levitt began his career in the financial institutions group at Goldman Sachs, followed by eight years as an insurance and financial services private equity investor, primarily with Securitas Capital.

He has spent the past 13 years as a broker, most recently with Krauter & Company, where he focused on sourcing and serving private equity and real estate clients, as well as their respective...

