JLT Specialty hires cargo specialist White

Laura Board 15 February 2017

JLT Specialty USA has hired marine cargo specialist Jim White from Willis Towers Watson.

White becomes a San Francisco-based senior vice president on JLT's global cargo team.

His focus will be on "expanding cargo and stock throughput for the US business, including product design, market placement and servicing large complex risks", said JLT Specialty USA.

White has more than 34 years' experience in the insurance industry. He spent just over eight years at Willis Towers Watson, where he was also...

