JLTs US unit teams up with Altumai on workers comp

Ted Bunker 12 June 2017

JLT Specialty USA and start-up Altumai have agreed to collaborate on developing workers' compensation products for the food and agriculture sector based on analysis of data collected from wearable devices.

Altumai last month announced its formation by Simon Prowse and Lars Skari, with the goal of using the Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with data analysis to develop insurance products. The company is based in Chicago.

"The development of wearable devices is providing an opportunity to capture data that can...

