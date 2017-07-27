Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 July 2017

JLT risk profit rises by 16% in H1

Bernard Goyder 27 July 2017

Underlying trading profits at JLT's risk and insurance division rose by 16 percent to £108.7mn ($141.9mn) in the first half of the year, as losses narrowed at the group's US specialty business.

The risk and broking arm of JLT, which represented close to 78 percent of global turnover in the first half, increased sales by 12 percent to £540.8mn.

Revenues at JLT USA increased by 116 percent to £35.2mn. The US business made a £13.4mn loss in the first half,...

