JLT recruits Aon consultant Purdy in Houston

Bernard Goyder 9 June 2017

JLT Specialty USA has recruited senior risk management and claims consultant Mark Purdy from Aon's Houston office, as the broker continues to expand its US regional business.

Purdy joins the broker as a senior vice president in its analytics and consulting arm, JLT said yesterday. Purdy was previously assistant director and consulting lead in Houston for rival broker Aon, where he has worked for the last 14 years.

He began his career in a claims role at Liberty Mutual.

JLT...

