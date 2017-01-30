Recent news:

JLT Res Pang becomes Philippines MD

Laura Board 30 January 2017

Reinsurance broker JLT Re has hired William Pang to the new role of managing director of JLT Re Philippines.

Pang has been managing clients in Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam for the past five years from JLT Re's office in Singapore. Before joining JLT Re he was head of client management at Asia Capital Re, and before that he spent 14 years as Munich Re's deputy head of client management.

JLT Re Asia Pacific CEO Stuart Beatty said: "The Philippines...

