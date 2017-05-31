Recent news:

JLT Re picks up Gen Res Sammur in US push

Dan Ascher 31 May 2017

Expansive reinsurance broker JLT Re has hired Tony Sammur from Berkshire Hathaway's Gen Re as it looks to grow its US presence, the intermediary said today.

Sammur will join JLT Re's Stamford, Connecticut office as an executive vice president with a focus on regional "expansion and development", the broker said in a statement.

At Gen Re, the newly-appointed JLT Re executive served as a production underwriter in the mutuals division of the carrier's North American treaty business.

Earlier he headed...

