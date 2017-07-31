Recent news:

JLT Re names Gray to cyber treaty team

Matthew Neill 31 July 2017

London-based intermediary JLT Re has recruited Ben Gray as a partner in its London and International markets team focusing on cyber treaty placements.

Gray joins the broker from Ed, where he served as a cyber treaty broker. Prior to that he dealt with direct cyber business at Marsh. He will be based in the company's head office in London.

Bill Bennett, head of JLT Re's London & International Markets division, commented: "We have seen growing demand for our cyber-related services,...

