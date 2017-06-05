Recent news:

JLT Re builds structured products team

Catrin Shi 5 June 2017

JLT Re has hired Tony Manzitto as executive vice president in its North American structured products team, it announced today.

Manzitto joins the firm from Topa Insurance Group, a family-owned specialty insurer in Los Angeles, where he most recently held the positions of chief underwriting officer and chief operating officer.

Prior to that he was with Swiss Re for over 20 years, where he specialised in structured reinsurance and casualty business.

At JLT Re, Manzitto will be based in Los...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership