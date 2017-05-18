Recent news:

JLT Re brings in Messenger from Guy Carp

David Bull 18 May 2017

JLT Re North America has hired Greg Messenger from rival Guy Carpenter as executive vice president in its Chicago, Illinois office.

Messenger will focus on expanding and developing the reinsurance broker's regional, mutual and national global practice areas, said the firm in a statement.

He will officially join JLT Re in July 2017 once he has fulfilled his current contractual obligations.

Before joining Guy Carpenter, the executive had held senior positions at Aon Benfield and EW Blanch.

JLT Re North...

