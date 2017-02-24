Recent news:

JLT Re adds to Nordics team

Laura Board 24 February 2017

JLT Re has hired Annja Karlsson from Guy Carpenter to build its Nordics team, after the reinsurance broker appointed a P&C head for the region last year.

Karlsson follows in the footsteps of Anna-Karin Toresson, who joined JLT Re as the P&C head for the Nordic region last year, having worked at Guy Carpenter until last May, according to her LinkedIn profile.

As well as hiring Karlsson, JLT Re has recruited Daniel Knös as an actuarial analyst from Länsförsäkringar.

JLT...

