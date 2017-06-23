Recent news:

JLT Re adds to Bermuda ranks with Chubb hire

Laura Board 23 June 2017

JLT Re has added a new partner to its Bermuda operation with the appointment of Deanna Williams.

Williams will report to Charles Withers-Clarke and will focus on specialty lines. She will work closely with the company's London teams, Withers-Clarke said in a statement.

Williams comes to the company from Chubb Tempest Re, where she was a vice president underwriter focused on international property catastrophe excess-of-loss.

Prior to that she held key roles at Ace Tempest Re, XL Reinsurance and XL...

