Recent news:

JLT Re adds Bohan for North America programs

Ted Bunker 6 December 2017

JLT Re has hired Desmond Bohan as a senior vice president in charge of programs, picking the executive up from Acrisure partner Frates, where he has focused on the programs sector for over a decade.

Bohan will work from JLT Re's Stamford, Connecticut office and will focus on expanding the broker's North American programs practice, the Jardine Lloyd Thompson unit said today.

At Frates, where he worked for the past 13 years, Bohan most recently was based in Oklahoma City...

