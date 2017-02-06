Recent news:

JLT hires power broker in Texas

Dan Ascher 6 February 2017

JLT Specialty USA has named Robert Moussaid as a senior vice president in its power division, the broker announced today.

The Dallas-based executive joined the intermediary from Energy Future Holdings, formerly known as TXU, where he was director of risk and insurance.

There he was responsible for designing and implementing the company's insurance programmes, and dealt with some of the largest industry mutuals such as Aegis, FM Global and Emani.

JLT said Moussaid had more than two decades of experience...

