Recent news:

JLT buys majority stake in US construction broker

Catrin Shi 27 January 2017

JLT Group has acquired a 50.1 percent stake in US construction risk and surety insurance broker Construction Risk Partners (CRP) for $50mn in cash.

The terms of the deal are subject to CRP meeting performance targets in the 12 months following completion. JLT has an option to increase its shareholding to 100 percent over time.

The broker said the partnership would add "scale, specialist construction capability and market presence" to its JLT Specialty USA business, which is the focus of...

