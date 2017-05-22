Recent news:

JLT bankruptcy group adds legal talent

Dan Ascher 22 May 2017

JLT's special situations group, which advises on the insurance implications of insolvency, has hired bankruptcy lawyer Denise Kaloudis as a senior vice president.

Kaloudis joins the intermediary from law firm Drinker Biddle & Reath, where she worked as a business development director for just over two years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The new recruit will assist the restructuring community in solving complex insurance issues, the broker announced today.

The special situations group is a branch of JLT's US specialty...

