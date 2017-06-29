Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

29 June 2017

Jinzenji named Japan CEO at Munich Re

Charlie Thomas 29 June 2017

Brian Jinzenji has been appointed CEO and country representative for Japan at Munich Re, effective from 1 July.

Jinzenji has more than 25 years of experience in the non-life insurance industry in Japan and the US.

He was previously CEO of Axa Assistance Japan, a role he took on after being head of commercial lines at AIU Insurance.

Munich Re has run a life reinsurance business out of its Japanese branch since 2010, but will now expand its offerings from...

