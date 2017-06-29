Jinzenji named Japan CEO at Munich Re

Brian Jinzenji has been appointed CEO and country representative for Japan at Munich Re, effective from 1 July.
Jinzenji has more than 25 years of experience in the non-life insurance industry in Japan and the US.
He was previously CEO of Axa Assistance Japan, a role he took on after being head of commercial lines at AIU Insurance.
Munich Re has run a life reinsurance business out of its Japanese branch since 2010, but will now expand its offerings from...
