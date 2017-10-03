Recent news:

Jenks to be named active underwriter at Markel

Charlie Thomas 3 October 2017

Paul Jenks, Markel International's managing director for marine and energy, is being proposed as the active underwriter for the carrier's Syndicate 3000, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Market sources suggested that Jenks could take up the position at the end of the year, subject to regulatory approval, following Jeremy Brazil's previously reported exit from the firm.



Brazil, currently director of underwriting at Markel International, is due to step down from his role at the end of this year, but will...

