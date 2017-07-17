Recent news:

JenCap extends wholesale reach buying Special Risks

Ted Bunker 17 July 2017

Carlyle-backed JenCap has taken another step in its drive to consolidate wholesale distribution of specialty insurance by agreeing to buy Special Risks Facilities, its fifth such transaction.

Run by Jack Klebba and Randy Kaszeta, Sterling Heights, Michigan-based Special Risks is an MGA and contract binding authority and wholesale insurance brokerage firm in the Detroit area. It also has an office in Peoria, Arizona, near Phoenix.

"We realized early on that JenCap was the right fit" when it came to finding...

