Recent news:

Jefferies expects nat cat loss estimates to rise across 2018

John Hewitt Jones 7 December 2017

Investment bank Jefferies has warned that (re)insurer loss estimates from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the two Mexican earthquakes in September are likely to rise next year, fuelling rate increases in 2018.

In an analyst note, the firm highlighted a $15bn-$25bn gap between disclosed losses and anticipated industry losses.

It tallied $46bn of pre-tax losses reported by carriers in their Q3 results and assumed $29bn of losses would be absorbed by the alternative market, leaving a shortfall versus the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership