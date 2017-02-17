Recent news:

Jeff Greenberg divests $26mn Validus stake

Matthew Neill 17 February 2017

Former Marsh & McLennan Companies CEO Jeff Greenberg has divested shares in Bermudian carrier Validus worth nearly $26mn.

In a series of transactions between the 7 and 14 February Greenberg cashed in the bulk of his stake in the company, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

The divestitures leave Greenberg with just 3,027 shares in the company that he owns directly. The stake is currently worth approximately $177,300, according to Validus' closing share price yesterday of $58.57...

