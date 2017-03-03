Recent news:

JC Flowers buys major MGA UK General

Bernard Goyder 3 March 2017

Private equity house JC Flowers has agreed to acquire Primary Group's personal lines managing general agency (MGA) UK General Insurance after a sale process that lasted almost two years.

The business writes almost £400mn of premiums and is the biggest UK-only MGA.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

JC Flowers is not acquiring the rural and commercial MGAs that sit within the same structure, and which will remain with Primary Group.

Both are understood to be for sale...

