Recent news:

Jardine, Wilson join LMG board

Catrin Shi 6 February 2017

The London Market Group (LMG) has appointed XL Catlin's Paul Jardine and Brit's Matthew Wilson to its board.

Brit CEO Wilson and Jardine, who is CEO of Syndicate 2003 and UK legal entity Catlin Insurance Company Ltd, were nominated by the Lloyd's Market Association (LMA) board as representatives of the managing agency community.

As well as the LMA, the LMG draws from the International Underwriting Association of London, Lloyd's and the London & International Insurance Brokers' Association.

Each association is...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership