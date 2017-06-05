James River offering sees Shaw sell $167mn stake

James River investor DE Shaw's sale of 4.25mn common shares in the Bermuda-based (re)insurer has closed, with the private-equity and hedge fund manager agreeing to accept $39.41 a share from underwriter Morgan Stanley.
The sale of the 14.5 percent stake held in various Shaw funds brought the sellers about $167.5mn, James River said today in a regulatory filing. None of the sale proceeds went to the carrier.
The transaction reduces the stake in James River held in Shaw funds to...
