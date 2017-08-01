Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 August 2017

James River matches forecasts despite reserve charge

Dan Ascher 1 August 2017

A consensus of analysts' forecasts perfectly predicted James River Group's $14.9mn, or $0.49 per share, operating profit for the second quarter despite a modest reserve charge revealed by the Bermudian.

An average of five analysts' estimates compiled by MarketWatch correctly predicted that profit would rise 8.8 percent from the $13.7mn the carrier reported for the same period last year.

"This quarter we also reacted to some negative developments in our business; it is our practice to do so quickly," said...

