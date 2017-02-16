Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

16 February 2017

Search archive

James River beats consensus as top line balloons by 60%

Dan Ascher 15 February 2017

James River surpassed the expectations of analysts in the fourth quarter as it reported operating profit of $23.2mn and a top line that increased by almost 60 percent.

The $0.77 per share operating result marked a notable improvement on the $0.65 per share consensus estimate of five Wall Street analysts surveyed by MarketWatch.com.

The bottom line swelled by almost 30 percent, boosted by a $9mn reserve release - more than five times the $1.7mn in reserves it announced for the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π