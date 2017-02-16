Recent news:

James River beats consensus as top line balloons by 60%

Dan Ascher 15 February 2017

James River surpassed the expectations of analysts in the fourth quarter as it reported operating profit of $23.2mn and a top line that increased by almost 60 percent.

The $0.77 per share operating result marked a notable improvement on the $0.65 per share consensus estimate of five Wall Street analysts surveyed by MarketWatch.com.

The bottom line swelled by almost 30 percent, boosted by a $9mn reserve release - more than five times the $1.7mn in reserves it announced for the...

