Recent news:

IUA members name cyber as top new risk

Laura Board 3 October 2017

Cyber has taken the prime spot as the most important emerging risk for underwriters, according to an International Underwriting Association (IUA) poll of its members.

The IUA said that 60 percent of survey respondents named cyber as such, compared with 23 percent for the second-ranked risk, artificial intelligence.

"What is clear from our survey is that the need to address such risks is not confined to a specialist group of underwriters but of interest across the association's member companies,"...

