IUA and Biba proffer Ogden reform remedies

The International Underwriting Association (IUA) and the British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) have joined the chorus calling for reform of the Ogden discount rate.
The trade body for non-Lloyd's commercial insurers in London and the main UK brokers' association both submitted responses to a government consultation on the rate applicable to personal injury compensation.
The government agreed to review the rate after shocking insurers with a 3.25 percent-point cut on 20 February, and sparking fears of £5bn+ ($6.5bn) industry-wide losses...
