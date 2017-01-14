ITI Re to launch by end of January

ITI Re, India's first private reinsurer, is to begin operating by the end of the month after receiving full regulatory approval.
Chief operating officer R Raghavan told local media outlet Moneycontrol that the company will be based in Mumbai and is readying itself to write business for the 1 April renewals.
He said ITI Re already had a core team in place and was in the process of making junior hires.
Alongside ITI Re, global reinsurers Swiss Re, Hannover Re,...
