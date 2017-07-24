Recent news:

ITI Re may surrender licence on regulatory barriers: report

Matthew Neill 24 July 2017

India's first private market reinsurer ITI Re is considering the possibility of surrendering its licence due to regulatory issues in the country, including credit rating stipulations and obligatory cession rules.

Several of the company's executives have attacked rules requiring insurers to cede 5 percent of premiums to state-backed reinsurer GIC Re, saying that the firm could drop its licence if the stipulation remains unchanged, according to an Economic Times of India report.

ITI Re's licence was only granted in December...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership