11 July 2017

ISO releases cyber insurance programme

Matthew Neill 11 July 2017

Verisk analytics-owned P&C data provider ISO is offering a cyber insurance programme for carriers which includes advisory ratings on risk pricing, long a difficult challenge for insurers - even for those that offer the cover.

The platform includes new coverage options for small and mid-size businesses which it said are the most exposed to attacks targeting computers, networks and data, Jersey City, New Jersey-based ISO said.

It also provides coverage for large enterprises, government and non-profit groups as well as...

