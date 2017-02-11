Recent news:

Ironshore set to rein in reinsurance

David Bull 10 February 2017

Specialty insurer Ironshore is set to pull significant premium from the reinsurance market after its agreed sale to Liberty Mutual, The Insurance Insider understands.

According to reinsurance underwriting sources, the Bermudian has already opted not to renew its 8 percent whole-account quota share with TransRe and PartnerRe.

Ironshore struck the deal on 1 January 2014 and, according to company filings, ceded 6 percent to TransRe and 2 percent to PartnerRe in 2015. It was seen as providing contingent capital to...

