Ironshore sets up tax consortium in M&A group

Bernard Goyder 24 May 2017

Liberty Mutual's Ironshore is launching a new tax consortium as part of an expansion of its mergers and acquisitions insurance division within its international group.

The new consortium will have an initial capacity of £40mn ($51mn), Boston-based Ironshore said today.

The specialty insurer is also increasing its mergers and acquisitions consortium capacity limit by £22.5mn to £100mn.

Writing through both Ironshore-owned Pembroke Syndicate 4000 at Lloyd's and Ironshore's Bermuda platform, the two panels of insurers will be able to provide...

